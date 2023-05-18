COMEDK UGET 2023 admit card out at comedk.org, direct link here

MHT CET 2023: PCB group admit card out | Representative image

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the admit card for the COMEDK UGET 2023.

The COMEDK UGET admit card date is May 18. Candidates can download COMEDK hall ticket 2023 at comedk.org.

The admit card will be available on the official portal from May 18 to May 28.

Candidates appearing for the COMEDK UGET 2023 exam can download their COMEDK UGET 2023 admit card through login.

Candidates can download the hall ticket by simply logging in with their 'User Id' and 'Password' on the official portal. The Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET – 2023) will be conducted on May 28 in two shifts - the first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Direct Link to downlaod COMEDK UGET 2023 Admit Card

Read Also MAH BHMCT CET 2023 results declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; check details

Steps to check COMEDK UGET 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at comedk.org

Click on the “COMEDK UGET 2023 Admit Card” link.

Enter User Id and password.

Click on “Login”.

COMEDK UGET admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the COMEDK UGET hall ticket 2023 and take a printout.