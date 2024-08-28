COMEDK Counselling 2024: Round 3 Revised Schedule OUT, Check Important Dates Here | File Photo

The COMEDK counselling schedule for round three of 2024 has been updated by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. The choice filling window will run from September 4 to September 6, 2024, as per the revised dates. On the official website, comedk.org, they can indicate their preferences for college and courses.



On September 9, 2024, the COMEDK round 3 seat allotment 2024 will be made public, taking into account the choices that the candidates filled out. After that, they must accept the seat that has been assigned to them and pay the confirmation cost by September 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM.

Important Dates:



COMEDK round 3 choice filling begins - September 4, 2024, from 3 pm

Last date to fill in choices - September 6, 2024, till 3 pm

COMEK round 3 Seat allotment result - September 9, 2024, at 4 pm

Decision-making and fee payment - September 9 to 12, 2024 till 2 PM

Reporting to allotted college - September 9 to 14, 2024

Required Documents:

-Candidate’s original ID proof

-Date of birth proof

-PUC/12th standard or equivalent marks card

-Admit card or hall ticket information of 12/2nd PUC/equivalent exam (If applicable)

-Improvement or Supplementary/Compartment Marksheet or any other document (If applicable)

-SC/ST/OBC Certificate

-Domicile Certificate

-COMEDK Admit card

-Kalyana Karnataka Region (HK region) Certificate

-Karnataka Domicile Certificate

The option to "Accept and Freeze" alone will be available to candidates who received a "Accept and Upgrade" or "Reject and Upgrade" status in round 3. They must enrol in the designated college. In round three, there won't be a cancellation option and there won't be a return for the whole cost.



By September 30, both the seat confirmation and the fee payment can be completed. The exam authorities requested that applicants check the designated college times for reporting on Saturdays and other public holidays, and adhere carefully to the timetable while reporting to the college.

