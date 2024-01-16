College Student Brutally Attacked In Chandigarh, Assailants On Run | File (representational Pic)

Ramneek, a final-year student at SD College and a resident of Pushpak Society in Sector 49-B, Chandigarh, fell victim to a violent assault by a group of four unidentified youths on Saturday evening, according to a report by Hindustan Times. This 20-year-old college student was admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, following the attack.

The assailants, who reportedly share the same educational institution with the victim, are currently on the run, evading identification. The incident stemmed from an argument Ramneek had with these students on Friday evening, escalating into a disturbing act of violence the following day.

Attack due to heated exchange

As Ramneek and a friend were en route to Nirman Theatre on Saturday, they were confronted by the same group near a temple in Sector 32. The altercation, presumably linked to the previous day's dispute, reached a critical point. In the midst of the heated exchange, one of the four youths brandished a sharp-edged weapon and viciously attacked Ramneek.

Authorities at the Sector 34 police station have registered a case under Sections 324, 341, 506, and 34 of the IPC in response to this appalling incident. The accused, still unidentified, remain at large, prompting an urgent investigation to bring them to justice.