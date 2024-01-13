Chandigarh Considers Extending School Holidays In View Of Extreme Cold |

The Chandigarh government is contemplating a one-week extension of the school holidays due to the ongoing cold weather. According to The Indian Express, the Department of School Education proposed a possible winter break extension on Friday. Originally, it was anticipated that classes 1 through 8 would remain closed until January 14. As of right now, the Department of School Education is thinking about giving another extension through January 21.

The Indian Express cited HPS Brar, Director of School Education as saying, "This decision would be taken soon, regarding which classes the holidays would be extended.”

It has not yet been decided whether or not schools will close for students in Class 5 or Class 8. The details of the extension will be formally released to the public once a decision has been made.

NCPCR wrote a letter to education department

In addition to the local government's discussions, the education department has received a letter from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The NCPCR emphasized that safeguarding schoolchildren's safety and security is one of its primary concerns.

The NCPCR letter emphasized the commission's concerns regarding the effects of the extreme cold on students in schools, particularly in states where the temperature may not be suitable for them. The committee emphasized how important it is to provide children with the proper care while they are in school and during their commute, particularly given their young age. As a result, the NCPCR suggested checking school calendars and timetables to make informed decisions based on the current weather, as per Indian Express.

No child to face hardship because of cold

Furthermore, in light of decisions made by officials and school administrations during severe weather conditions, the NCPCR called on state and union territory (UT) governments to ensure that no child faces hardship in schools or on the way to and from school. The proactive stance adopted by the commission demonstrates its dedication to guaranteeing schoolchildren's safety during extreme weather.