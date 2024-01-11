Gujarat School Replaces 'Yes Sir' With 'Jai Shri Ram' In Roll-Call

Student saying Jai Shri Ram | X

In a significant departure from conventional practices, a school in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, India, has opted to replace the traditional roll-call response of 'Yes Sir' with the religious phrase 'Jai Shri Ram.' This unique alteration is a response to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, reflecting the profound influence of the event on local customs.

This is a good initiative‼️



Ahead of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya, a school in north Gujarat's Banaskantha permanently changes Roll-call to 'Jai Shree Ram' from 'Yes Sir'



School attendance YES Sir/Ma'am ❌ JAI SHREE RAM ✅



Jai Shree Ram only 🕉🚩🇮🇳❤️🙏🏻✅ pic.twitter.com/tHTkrIxItd — सिद्धार्थ गजेरा (@SidGajera) January 11, 2024

The Ram Mandir Inauguration

As a viral video circulates online, students from the school are seen fervently adopting 'Jai Shri Ram' as their roll-call response. This resonant chant not only symbolizes the deep-seated religious sentiments prevalent in the region but also underscores the nationwide anticipation building ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Beyond being a temple inauguration, this event is poised to become a historical milestone, embodying the cultural beliefs deeply embedded in the Indian psyche.

Cultural Shifts in Education

The decision to incorporate 'Jai Shri Ram' into the daily school routine extends beyond a mere procedural shift; it is a reflection of the cultural and emotional undercurrents that have shaped local practices. The issue of the Ram Janmabhoomi has been at the center of historical and political discourse in India for decades, influencing various facets of daily life.

As the nation eagerly awaits the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, the adoption of 'Jai Shri Ram' in the school's roll-call becomes a poignant manifestation of shared anticipation and cultural significance. This shift in the classroom echoes the broader sentiment of unity and collective reverence, emphasizing the profound impact that religious events can have on the fabric of a society.