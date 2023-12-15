Cobra Causes Chaos In Andhra's School Kitchen

Britannica

In a harrowing incident at Government Gurukulam (Residential School) in Tripurantakam Mandal, students were gripped by fear as a cobra slithered its way into the school's kitchen during lunchtime on Thursday. Quick action by the school authorities and the forest department, however, ensured a safe resolution to the situation.

Upon spotting the venomous intruder, students promptly reported the sighting to school officials, who, in turn, alerted the forest department. Snake rescuer Mallikarjuna was dispatched to the scene, where he skillfully apprehended the 7-ft long cobra.

Cobra safely rescued

Mallikarjuna, emphasizing the high toxicity and aggressive defensive nature of the snake, successfully released it into the nearby forest. The incident unfolded at Ganapavaram Residential School, causing a temporary stir among students, teaching staff, and local villagers.

In a statement, Mallikarjuna urged the public not to attempt to harm or fear snakes. Instead, he advised everyone to remain calm and promptly inform authorities for the peaceful relocation of these creatures to their natural habitat. He highlighted the vital role snakes play in maintaining environmental biodiversity.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of coexisting with wildlife and the need for immediate action in such situations. The successful handling of the cobra intrusion by the forest department and Mallikarjuna has provided relief to the school community and nearby residents.