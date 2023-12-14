Tamil Nadu: Intoxicated School students Fight On Railway Track, Video Goes Viral

@RohitkumarVj

In a widely circulated video, two intoxicated school students were seen engaging in a physical fight on a railway track at Arakkonam railway station in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet district. The incident took place on Wednesday evening, with the two uniformed students stumbling along the railway. One student stumbled and fell onto the track, while the other attempted to assist.

Based on eyewitness , a student walking on the railway platform unexpectedly tumbled onto the railway track. Another student attempted to assist him. They appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Fortunately, a possible accident was averted as there were no trains then.

In the meantime, the passengers were surprised by what they saw and notified the Arakkonam Railway Police. Upon arrival, the police secured the two students and questioned them.

The investigation carried out by the railway police uncovered that the students were from the Arakkonam and Chitheri area, attended the Arakkonam Government Vocational Training Institute, and had wandered onto the railway tracks while under the influence of marijuana.

The public has demanded that strict action be taken against the sale of ganja in the Arakkonam area.