 Tamil Nadu: Intoxicated School students Fight On Railway Track, Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu: Intoxicated School students Fight On Railway Track, Video Goes Viral

Tamil Nadu: Intoxicated School students Fight On Railway Track, Video Goes Viral

In a widely circulated video, two intoxicated school students were seen engaging in a physical fight on a railway track at Arakkonam railway station in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet district.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
@RohitkumarVj

In a widely circulated video, two intoxicated school students were seen engaging in a physical fight on a railway track at Arakkonam railway station in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet district. The incident took place on Wednesday evening, with the two uniformed students stumbling along the railway. One student stumbled and fell onto the track, while the other attempted to assist.

Based on eyewitness , a student walking on the railway platform unexpectedly tumbled onto the railway track. Another student attempted to assist him. They appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Fortunately, a possible accident was averted as there were no trains then.

In the meantime, the passengers were surprised by what they saw and notified the Arakkonam Railway Police. Upon arrival, the police secured the two students and questioned them.

The investigation carried out by the railway police uncovered that the students were from the Arakkonam and Chitheri area, attended the Arakkonam Government Vocational Training Institute, and had wandered onto the railway tracks while under the influence of marijuana.

The public has demanded that strict action be taken against the sale of ganja in the Arakkonam area.

Read Also
Watch| Teacher And Students Grooves On Trending 'Gulabi Sharara' Song, Video Goes Viral
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Mandates Inclusion Of Language Subject Across All Classes

CBSE Mandates Inclusion Of Language Subject Across All Classes

Ummeed NPO Organizes Mumbai’s First-Ever Inclusive Family Day

Ummeed NPO Organizes Mumbai’s First-Ever Inclusive Family Day

Check Education Qualification Of Suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien

Check Education Qualification Of Suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien

Resilience Triumphs: Lady IAS Officer Overcomes 5 Failures To Secure 369th Rank In UPSC Exam

Resilience Triumphs: Lady IAS Officer Overcomes 5 Failures To Secure 369th Rank In UPSC Exam

PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2024: Apply Now For A Chance To Engage With The Prime Minister!

PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2024: Apply Now For A Chance To Engage With The Prime Minister!