 Coaching Centers In Kota Seek Clarity On Government Guidelines
Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Coaching Centers in Kota Seek Clarity On Government Guidelines | Representative image

Directors of coaching centers in Kota recently held discussions with the district collector to seek clarity on the state government's recently issued guidelines regarding the functioning of educational institutes.

A group led by prominent individuals such as Naveen Maheshwari and Amit Gupta from the Allen Career Institute, along with representatives from Motion Education, Vibrant Coaching, and Resonance, presented a written request to Kota District Collector Ravinder Goswami, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI)

The delegation stressed the importance of involving coaching institutes and students in the process of creating these guidelines to safeguard their rights, PTI added.

Problems with the guidelines

The memorandum highlighted the systematic difficulties encountered while carrying out the guidelines. One particular issue that was brought up was the lack of a specific authority responsible for the registration of coaching centers, as well as the noticeable absence of an online registration portal, even though online registration is required according to the guidelines, according to PTI.

In response to the raised concerns, Ravinder Goswami promised the delegation that he would communicate their worries to the appropriate authorities and make efforts to improve the guidelines' clarity, as reported by PTI.

With inputs from PTI

