CMAT result 2023 out at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link here

CMAT Result 2023 Out | Representational Pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023) results on May 31, 2023. Aspirants can download the CMAT scorecard 2023 from the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. The exam is conducted for MBA admission to participating AICTE affiliated colleges.

Candidates will be required to use their login details such as Application number and Date of Birth to access their CMAT scorecard through the result login window.

Direct Link: Download CMAT 2023 Scorecard

The CMAT 2023 exam was conducted on May 4, 2023, in two separate shifts. The first shift commenced from 9:00 AM and lasted until 12 Noon, while the second shift was held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

This year a total of 75209 candidates had registered for the CMAT 2023 exam out of which 58,035 candidates appeared.

Steps to download CMAT Results 2023:

Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link available for CMAT Scorecard 2023.

A new window will appear on the screen, enter your login details and submit.

CMAT 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your scorecard and take a printout for further reference.