CMAT admit card 2023 out at cmat.nta.nic.in, exam on May 4th

CMAT 2023 admit card out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today released the CMAT Admit card 2023 link on the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Candidates appearing for the CMAT 2023 exam will be required to download their admit card using the application number and date of birth.

CMAT 2023 Exam Date

NTA will be conducting the CMAT on May 4 in two shifts.

Shift 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon.

Shift 2 exam was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates who are going to appear for the exam need to carry the CMAT admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam center.

The exam city slip for CMAT is already released and candidates can check the allotted city of the exam center via the same.

CMAT 2023 Admit card download link

CMAT 2023 Marking Scheme:

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Un-answered/un-attempted will be given no marks.

CMAT 2023 Exam Pattern:

As per the CMAT exam pattern, the question paper will include 100 questions of 400 marks.

The exam will cover 5 topics:

Quantitative Techniques

Data Interpretation

Logical Reasoning

Language Comprehension

General Awareness

Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Steps to download CMAT admit card 2023