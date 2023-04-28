 CMAT 2023: NTA releases exam city intimation slip at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link here
CMAT 2023: NTA releases exam city intimation slip at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link here

NTA has issued the CMAT 2023 city intimation slip link on its official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
CMAT 2023 | Representative image

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 exam city slip is released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The official notice of the NTA reads, "candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT-2023) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website. This is not the Admit Card for CMAT – 2023. This is an advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates."

NTA will soon release the admit cards for the CMAT 2023 exam.

CMAT Exam Date 2023:

  • CMAT 2023 is set to be held on May 4 in two shifts:

  • Shift 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon

  • Shift 2 exam was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Direct link to download exam city slip

Steps to download exam city slip for CMAT 2023:

  • Visit the official site of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on CMAT 2023 exam city link available on the home page.

  • Enter the required details and click on submit.

  • Your exam city will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the exam city and download the page.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

