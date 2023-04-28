JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE registration begins April 30 onwards at jeeadv.ac.in

IIT JEE registration | iStock images

The results for JEE Mains session 2 2023 are still awaited.

Meanwhile Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will begin JEE Advanced 2023 registration on April 30, 2023.

Interested candidates can apply for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 from the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

The registration process will end on May 7, 2023.

The admit card will be available on May 29, 2023 and can be downloaded till June 4, 2023.

The JEE (Advanced) 2023 Examination will be conducted for two papers

Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon

Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The provisional answer key will be available on June 11 and candidates can raise objections till June 12, 2023.

The results and final answer key will be announced on June 18, 2023.

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2023:

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.