 CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates UPMSP Students On Successful UP Board Results, Calls Them Golden Future Of UP
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates UPMSP Students On Successful UP Board Results, Calls Them Golden Future Of UP

CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates UPMSP Students On Successful UP Board Results, Calls Them Golden Future Of UP

“Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and their teachers for clearing the Class 10 and the Class 12 UP board exams", said the UP CM. The exam was conducted in a record 12 working days. The evaluation of answer sheets was completed within the same number of days.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates UPMSP Students On Successful UP Board Results, Calls Them Golden Future Of UP | File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education, today, announced the board exam results, with the pass percentage for Class 10 at 89.55 and that for Class 12 at 82.60.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a post on X congratulating all the students who cleared the exams and said, “Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and their teachers for clearing the Class 10 and the Class 12 UP board exams.” He added: "All of you are the golden future of the ‘new Uttar Pradesh’. With such hard work, dedication and patience, I wish that all of you succeed in every test of life. May the blessings of Maa Sharada always remain upon you all!”, he said in Hindi.

Read Also
UP Board Result 2024: Check Latest Updates On UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Results, Steps To Download Mark...
article-image

The board exams were held between February 22 and March 9 at 8,265 centers and the answer papers were checked between March 16 and 30.

The exam was conducted in a record 12 working days. The evaluation of answer sheets was completed within the same number of days.

In total, 27,49,364 candidates (14,39,243 boys and 13,10,121 girls) appeared for the Class 10 exam.

From them, 86.05 per cent boys and 93.40 per cent girls cleared the exam.

In total, 24,52,830 candidates (13,41,356 boys and 11,11,474 girls) appeared for the Class 12 exam.

From them, 86.05 per cent boys and 93.40 per cent girls cleared the exam.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates UPMSP Students On Successful UP Board Results, Calls Them Golden...

CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates UPMSP Students On Successful UP Board Results, Calls Them Golden...

Death Of 20-year-old Indian Student In The US Linked To The Blue Whale Challenge Raises Fresh...

Death Of 20-year-old Indian Student In The US Linked To The Blue Whale Challenge Raises Fresh...

Pen To Paper: Donna Tartt's 'The Secret History' - A Tale On The Depths Of Human Flaws

Pen To Paper: Donna Tartt's 'The Secret History' - A Tale On The Depths Of Human Flaws

Pen To Paper: ‘Beyond Logic’, Exploring The Supernatural World Of Indian TV Serials

Pen To Paper: ‘Beyond Logic’, Exploring The Supernatural World Of Indian TV Serials

UP Board Class 12 Results: Shubham Verma Scores 97.80%, Bags First Rank

UP Board Class 12 Results: Shubham Verma Scores 97.80%, Bags First Rank