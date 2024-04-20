CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates UPMSP Students On Successful UP Board Results, Calls Them Golden Future Of UP | File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education, today, announced the board exam results, with the pass percentage for Class 10 at 89.55 and that for Class 12 at 82.60.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a post on X congratulating all the students who cleared the exams and said, “Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and their teachers for clearing the Class 10 and the Class 12 UP board exams.” He added: "All of you are the golden future of the ‘new Uttar Pradesh’. With such hard work, dedication and patience, I wish that all of you succeed in every test of life. May the blessings of Maa Sharada always remain upon you all!”, he said in Hindi.

The board exams were held between February 22 and March 9 at 8,265 centers and the answer papers were checked between March 16 and 30.

The exam was conducted in a record 12 working days. The evaluation of answer sheets was completed within the same number of days.

In total, 27,49,364 candidates (14,39,243 boys and 13,10,121 girls) appeared for the Class 10 exam.

From them, 86.05 per cent boys and 93.40 per cent girls cleared the exam.

In total, 24,52,830 candidates (13,41,356 boys and 11,11,474 girls) appeared for the Class 12 exam.

(With inputs from PTI)