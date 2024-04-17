UP Board Result 2024: Check Latest Updates On UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Results, Steps To Download Mark Sheet | PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare classes 10, and 12 by April 25, 2024. Students who appeared in the annual exams can check the UPMSP Results 2024 on the official website: results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in by entering their roll number.

Over 55 lakh students are waiting for the announcement of UP Board Results 2024. Those who appeared in the exams can download the marksheet on the official websites, via SMS, Digilocker and UMANG application.

The authorities are yet to announce the official date and time for UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2024. The tentative dates are listed below:

UP Board Result 2024 of Class 10 to be announced by April 25, 2024

UP Board Result 2024 of Class 12 to be announced by April 25, 2024

Here is a list of official links to download the mark sheets:

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

upmsp.edu.in

Here are the steps for students to download the provisional scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP Board 10th Result 2024/UP Board 12th Result 2024 link.

Step 3: Submit your roll number.

Step 4: UP Board Result 2024 marks card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: View and download the scorecard.

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference.