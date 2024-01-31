CM Sarma: Despite Investments, Assam's Higher Education Gross Enrollment Ratio Stagnates at 17-18%

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

Expressing concerns over the gross enrolment ratio in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that it was not commensurate with investments made in the higher education system.

Speaking on Tuesday, Sarma said that the state is stuck between the 17-18 per cent range in the gross enrolment ratio in higher education.

“Gross enrolment in the state is stuck between the 17 and 18 per cent range despite massive investments in the higher education system in the past decade or so,” Assam CM said.

He stressed the need for a holistic approach so that the state can attain a more desirable gross enrollment ratio in the days to come.

“It is the duty of all concerned to see that higher education is made more accessible and affordable for all those who are eligible, irrespective of their socioeconomic status,” the CM said.

Sarma, in the presence of the Governor of the State, Gulab Chand Kararia addressed a “Review Meeting on Progress of Implementation of NEP 2020 in Higher Educational Institutions of Assam” organized by Raj Bhawan, Assam, and the State Governement’s Higher Education Department and General Administration Department at Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his gratitude towards Governor Gulab Chand Kataria for the latter’s role in holding the review meeting today.

The Chief Minister said the Governor has been relentlessly pursuing the state administration and the higher educational institutions across Assam to implement the provisions of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 since the very beginning of his tenure here.

He hinted at exploring the possibility of introducing a new system of scholarship for pursuing courses in higher education in institutions by eligible students across the state.

“Higher educational institutions’ campuses should become an epicentre of students’ welfare, and institutions may look into the possibility of creating a post of “Director of Students’ Welfare” for that purpose. Students resorting to agitation for matters ranging from educational and course-related issues to political subjects, among others, in a reflection of an educational institution’s failure,” he said.

He urged the vice chancellors of universities across the state to do everything within their capacity so that students can look up to them as role models in leadership and the welfare of all subordinates.

“It is incumbent upon the Vice-Chancellors to see that their respective institutions are doing justice to the purposes behind their establishments,” the Chief Minister added.

Stating that there is no place for irregularities in recruitments to fill up vacancies in contemporary Assan, CM Sarma appealed to the heads of higher educational institutions across the state to root out all kinds of nepotism and favoritism from their respective campuses.

He also called upon the concerned government officials and heads of higher educational institutions to work towards a uniform academic calendar.

He further asked the heads of higher educational institutions to draw up institutional development plans, taking into consideration the demands and requirements of the contemporary educational scenario in the country.

He also appealed for optimum deployment of resources at the disposal of higher educational institutions.

“The promotion of female education has always been a priority area for the current dispensation in the state, and numerous far-reaching measures can be expected in this regard in days to come,” he said.

Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Education Advisor to the Government of Assam Noni Gopal Mahanta, and Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam VS Samal were also present.