CLAT 2025 Registration Begin Tomorrow At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has started the CLAT 2025 registration process today, July 15, 2024. Candidates who meet the requirements may apply for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, until October 15.

Key dates and mode of examination:

Registration Dates: July 15, 2024, to October 15, 2024

Exam Date: December 1, 2024

Mode of Examination: Offline (Written)

Eligibility Criteria:

Undergraduate (UG): Applicants must have scored at least 45% (40% for reserved categories) in their 10+2 or equivalent exam.

Postgraduate (PG): Candidates must have at least a 50% (45% for reserved categories) LLB degree.

Both programmes have no upper age limit.

Applicants may also appear if they plan to take the qualifying exam in March or April of 2025.

Documents required for registration:

Recent passport-sized photograph

Signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

PWD certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Fees:

General, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO, and OCI candidates: Rs 4000

SC and ST candidates: Rs 3500

How to Register for CLAT 2025:

Visit the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Register by providing necessary details and verify via OTP.

Complete registration by uploading required documents.

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and print the confirmation page.

Examination Details:

The UG exam consists of 120 questions divided into five sections: English language, current affairs and general knowledge, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques.

Candidates have two hours to complete the test.

Prospective candidates are advised to visit the official website for detailed information regarding syllabus, exam pattern, and updates related to CLAT 2025.