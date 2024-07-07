CLAT 2025 Notification OUT, Exam On December 1

CLAT 2025 | Representational Pic

Today, July 7, 2024, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 notification was released by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Beginning on July 15, registration for CLAT 2025 will be open. The deadline for registering for CLAT 2024 is October 15.

The CLAT 2025 exam date is December 1, 2024, according to the official announcement. The two hours of the pen and paper CLAT 2025 exam will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

How to apply?

-Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official CLAT website.

-On the homepage, select the CLAT 2025 registration link.

-Enter and submit the required information to register.

-Enter your login credentials to access your account after registering.

-Complete the application.

-Cover the application cost.

-Press the "Submit" button.

-A copy confirmation page can be downloaded.

-For future use, save and print a copy of the application.

Exam Pattern

There will be 120 multiple-choice questions in the 2-hour CLAT UG exam, each worth one mark. For each incorrect response, there will be a 0.25 deduction from the score.

The CLAT PG question paper will include questions on constitutional law and other areas of law, such as jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, law of contracts, torts, company law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, labour and industrial law.

The CLAT UG paper will include questions on the English language and current affairs, including general knowledge, logical reasoning, legal reasoning, and quantitative techniques.

CLAT 2025

The Consortium of NLUs conducts the national law entrance exam, or CLAT. It acts as a starting point for one-year and five-year integrated LLB (UG) and PG programmes. Admission to 24 NLUs for undergraduate courses and 21 NLUs for postgraduate courses is determined by the exam.