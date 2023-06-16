CLAT 2024 Syllabus Revised, Number of Questions Reduced; Check Details Here

CLAT 2024 Syllabus Revised | Representative Image

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the modified syllabus for the CLAT 2024 exam on June 15. The syllabus of CLAT 2024 is more so similar to the previous syllabus, however the number of questions are reduced from earlier 150 to now 120.

Candidates will have two hours to complete the entrance examination which will be divided into five sections. These changes are a part of Undergraduate CLAT 2024 examination.

The CLAT syllabus comprises five sections:

English Language

Current Affairs including General Knowledge

Legal Reasoning

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Techniques

Exam Duration

The CLAT exam duration will be two hours. At the postgraduate level, there is no change in the CLAT LLM syllabus. It will have 120 questions on various topics of law. Candidates looking to appear for CLAT 2024 exam make themselves familiar with the syllabus before starting their preparation. Read the complete article to know about CLAT syllabus 2024, the marking scheme, important topics and more.

CLAT 2024 Syllabus: Subject-Wise Weightage and Question Distribution

English Language: 20%

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge: 25%

Legal Reasoning: 25%

Logical Reasoning: 20%

Quantitative Techniques: 10%

For the undergraduate programme, students who have passed/cleared their Class 12 with a minimum of 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for SC and ST categories) can apply for admission to law courses in 22 NLUs.

For postgraduate courses, a candidate should have completed an undergraduate degree in law (either 3-year or 5-year LLB course) with at least 50 per cent aggregate scores can appear for the exam. While for SC and ST candidates, it is 45 per cent.

The pattern and format for Post Graduate CLAT 2024 is still same. CLAT LLM Syllabus 2024 include these topics:

Constitutional Law

Law of Torts

Administrative law

Criminal Law

Family law

Labour and industrial law

Property law

Public international law

Jurisprudence

Company law

Intellectual Property Law

International Law

Tax law

Law of Contracts

Here are some useful preparation tips to ace the CLAT 2024 exam:

Know the exam pattern.

Note It Down on a Paper and stick in Front of the Study Table.

Make a study plan.

Be regular to the plan.

Read newspapers and magazines

Make notes out of them

Solve previous year papers of CLAT

Try to solve within Time.

Revise regularly.

Earlier the Consortium of National Law Universities has declared the official date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024. According to reports, the CLAT 2024 will be held on December 3.