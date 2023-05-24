 CLAT 2024 to be conducted in December; notification to be out soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
The Consortium in the press release has said that the details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process shall be released at the earliest.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
CLAT 2024 to be held in December | Representational Pic

The Executive Committee and Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on May 20, 2023 at the National Law Institute University, Bhopal and decided that the Common Law Admission Test 2024 shall be conducted on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The exam is for admission to UG and PG law courses in 22 National Law Universities.

NEET, JEE, AIBE conducted in regional languages, why not CLAT: asks Delhi HC
