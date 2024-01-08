CLAT 2024 Round 2 Allotment Result Declared, Admission Process Open Until January 12

Representative Image

The CLAT 2024 counselling round 2 allotment result was released today, January 8, 2024, by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Candidates who have participated in the CLAT counselling round can view the second allotment result by accessing the provided link on the website.

The CLAT round 2 provisional allotment result for 2024 has been announced individually for each participating NLUs. Candidates need to access the relevant link and retrieve the allotment pdf. The CLAT Counselling 2024 round 2 allotment list comprises the candidate's rank, admit card number, as well as vertical and horizontal reservation details.

Students who have been assigned seats based on their preferences can commence the admission process at their designated law colleges starting today until January 12, 2024. They must ensure to remit the admission fee and fulfill all additional admission requirements within the specified timeframe.

CLAT 2024 Round 2 Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Check:

Visit the official website of CLAT 2024 counselling

Click on the CLAT 2024 round 2 allotment result

Click on the desired NLU link

The allotment pdf will be displayed

Download the CLAT round 2 allotment result for further reference