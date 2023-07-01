 CLAT 2024 Application Process Begins At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct Link
Interested Candidates who wish to appear for CLAT 2024 exam will have to submit the application on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date for registering CLAT 2024 is November 3, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
CLAT 2024 Application Process Beigns | Representational Pic

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) have begin the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) application process for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses offered by 22 NLUs. Interested Candidates who wish to appear for CLAT 2024 exam will have to submit the application on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Last Date of Registration

The last date for registering CLAT 2024 is November 3, 2023.

Exam Date

As per the schedule announced earlier, the CLAT exam date 2024 is December 3.

Direct Link To Apply

All admissions to the 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes that commence in the academic year 2024-2025 will be done through the CLAT 2024, the official website read.

 The consortium revised the CLAT exam pattern for the UG entrance exam. As per the new format, CLAT UG 2024 exam will comprise 120 questions instead of 150.

Exam Timing

Students will get 2 hours to complete the test.

CLAT 2024 UG exam pattern

0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer and one mark will be awarded for every correct answer.

Steps to register for CLAT 2024

  • Students can fill the CLAT application form 2024 by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the CLAT official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  • Click on the CLAT 2024 tab on the top right corner.

  • Now click on the new registration and enter mobile number.

  • Generate password and login again on candidate login page.

  • Fill the application form by entering personal and academic details.

  • Upload the required documents and review the form.

  • Download the confirmation page and keep it safe for future reference.

