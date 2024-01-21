CLAT 2024: 3rd Provisional Allotment List Out Today, Follow Guidelines

CLAT 2024 | Representational Pic

In the latest update on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is set to unveil the third provisional allotment list for the ongoing counselling process. Here are the key dates and guidelines for candidates to follow:

Important Dates:

3rd Provisional Allotment List Release:

The Consortium will publish the 3rd provisional allotment list on January 22, 2024. Candidates eagerly awaiting this list can access it on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Confirmation Fee Payment:

From January 22 to 25, 2024, candidates can pay the confirmation fee to the Consortium for freeze and float options. Additionally, NLUs will admit students based on the Third Allotment List during this period.

Previous Lists:

The first and second provisional lists were released on December 26, 2023, and January 8, 2024, respectively.

How to Check 3rd Provisional Allotment List:

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the CLAT 2024 3rd Provisional Allotment list:

Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on the '3rd provisional allotment list' link (once activated).

Navigate to the program of your choice.

Review the seat allotment list.

Download and print the allotment list for future reference.

Upcoming Deadlines:

On May 14, candidates who chose the Freeze option in the counseling process for the First, Second & Third Allotment Lists must pay the university fee to NLU.

The fourth provisional allotment list is scheduled to be released on May 20, 2024.

For additional information and updates, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities. Stay tuned for further developments as the CLAT 2024 counseling process unfolds. Good luck to all the aspiring law students!