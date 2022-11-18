e-Paper Get App
CLAT 2023: LLB, LLM registrations to close today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for CLAT 2023 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes until 11:59 p.m. today

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Today, on November 18, the Consortium of National Law Universities will close the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) application process.

Candidates can apply for CLAT 2023 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes until 11:59 p.m. today. The application window for CLAT 2023 is open today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023. The CLAT 2023 registration period was scheduled to end on November 13, but it has now been extended until November 18, 2022.

Candidates must register for CLAT 2023 using their mobile number and email address.

article-image

To register for CLAT 2023:

  • Go to the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities' at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, look for the link labeled "CLAT 2023 Registration."

  • Create an account on the portal. Login once again using the ID and password generated by the system.

  • Complete filling out the application form. Upload the required files in the given format.

  • Pay the application fees, and submit the form to register for CLAT 2023

The Consortium has begun publishing CLAT 2023 sample papers to inform applicants about the test format and pattern. The first and second CLAT sample papers have already been made available, and the third one will follow soon.

CLAT UG 2023 examination will focus on English Language, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

On the other hand the CLAT PG 2023 for the LLM students will be based on topics such as Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, Labour and Industrial Law.

