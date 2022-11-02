CLAT 2023: Law entrance to be conducted only once in 2022

Representative Image

As per the directive published by the Consortium of National Law Universities, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will be conducted only once for admission to each academic year. No additional or second examination shall be held.

This comes after the consortium's previous statement of scheduling two CLATs for one academic year. This year, the Common Law Admission Test 2023 (CLAT 2023) is to be held on December 18, 2022.

Candidates wishing to enter the Academic Year 2023-2024 must register for CLAT 2023 by November 13, 2022. Candidates who did not gain admission to their preferred institution through CLAT 2022, which was held in June 2022, are eligible to reappear for CLAT 2023 after completing a new registration. Those students who will be taking their XII exams in May 2023 are also eligible to apply for CLAT 2023.

The CLAT is a national-level entrance examination for undergraduate ("UG") and postgraduate ("PG") law programmes offered by India's 22 National Law Universities. The CLAT exam is also used for admissions and recruitment at several affiliated universities and organisations.