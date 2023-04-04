Class 10 board exams be discontinued under NEP turns out to be fake news; PIB confirms

Class 10 board exams be discontinued under NEP turns out to be fake news | Twitter PIB

Some miscreants on the social media platforms are spreading Fake and misleading information that under New Education Policy (NEP) Class 10th Board exams will not be conducted.

Recently, a message is being circulated among various media groups claiming that the Class 10th board exams will be scrapped under NEP.

Press Information Bureau on April 1 discarded the news and confirmed that it is a fake information.

Taking to Twitter, @PIBFactCheck shared the screen grab of the forwarded message many times and informed that the claim is absolutely fake and under NEP there is no provision to scrap class 10th Board exams.

As per the fake message being circulated on social media, Class 10th board exams, and MPhil, both will be scrapped.

Social media users and concerned students are advised to now believe in such news and not forward it as well.