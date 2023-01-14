e-Paper Get App
City known for crime becomes education hub: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Gorakhpur is now becoming a hub of education, health, trade, business and industries. It has also come up as a big platform to make films.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Gorakhpur was synonymous with crime 20 years ago but has moved forward with a new sheen of development in the past six years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said on Friday. Addressing the concluding event of three-day Gorakhpur Mahotsav here, Yogi Adityanath added that the district had become an inclusive centre of faith and development and given its citizens a new identity.

"Gorakhpur has started a new journey of development and the district also has the special blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his guidance the nation is on a new journey of development... Gorakhpur cannot be left behind in this development journey," the Chief Minister said.

The district, earlier known for crimes, is now identified for four universities, he added. Gorakhpur is now becoming a hub of education, health, trade, business and industries. It has also come up as a big platform to make films.

Gorakhpur is full of opportunities, the Chief Minister added. Mr Adityanath also extended his greetings for the upcoming Makar Sankranti festival.

