Ramcharitmanas row: JDU, BJP slam Bihar Education Minister over comments; complaint filed

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav's comment on Ramcharitmanas, an epic poem in the Awadhi language that is based on the Ramayana and composed by 16th-century Indian poet Tulsidas, spreading hatred against lower castes and needing to be burnt has banded together its ruling partner Janata Dal-United (JDU) and the BJP in criticising it.

"The statement of Chandra Shekhar Yadav is absolutely wrong. It is attributed to hurting the sentiments of common people. He should withdraw his statement," JD-U MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told IANS.

"On several occasions, he was seen worshiping Lord Ram during the Ram Navmi celebration. His photographs are available in the public domain while he was worshipping Maa Durga in Puja Pandals. It is hard to understand why he is showing dual character.

"He may be trying to give a message to the individual supporters of his constituency and his district. I firmly believe that a large number of followers among them believe in Ram Charit Manas and they may go away from him after his comment on the holy book. As he belongs to the RJD, it is up to the top leaders of the party to take action on him," Kumar added.

BJP demands FIR, accuse Education Minister of hurting sentiment

JDU's disagreement with RJD leader Chandra Shekhar comes as BJP has demanded an FIR against him.

"No one would be surprised by the hateful statement of Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav. The Bihar Education Minister comes from that group who do not see the religion of terrorists. Chandra Shekhar ji is carrying the RJD's treacherous tradition which is insulting the holy books of the Hindu community," stated BJP State President Sanjay Jaiswal.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of state of secondary education Gulab Devi has also slammed Yadav over his statement. "He does not know about Ramcharitmanas. Those who do not have knowledge about their sacred scriptures can give no better statement. He has spoken as per his limited wisdom. They do not know that Ramcharitmans teaches us humanity and socialism," stated Devi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also disassociated himself from Yadav's comment as he maintained that he doesn't know anything about what happened.

"I don't know what he said. I haven't heard his statement or seen anything about it in the news," the Bihar Chief Minister told reporters in Darbhanga on Thursday, while attending the inauguration of a newly constructed planetarium.

Chandra Shekhar maintains stand, could face FIR

Yadav, who has so far refused to apologise for his statement on Ramcharitmanas, said that despite the poem having good things, its sayings which 'create hatred and division' should be opposed.'

The Minister's comment has also landed him in more soup as a Delhi-based advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cyber Crime Unit, Dwarka against him.

According to Jindal, Shekhar's statement about the three holy books -- Manu Smriti, Ramcharitmanas, and Bunch of Thoughts -- was provocative and derogatory. Jindal complained that the statement was made with the sole objective of hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

Jindal has now requested an FIR against Yadav under IPC sections 153A &B, 295, 298, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Inputs from IANS