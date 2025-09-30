 CISCE To Release ICSE, ISC 2026 Exam Date Sheets Anytime Soon On cisce.org; Check Details Here
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the ICSE and ISC 2026 exam date sheets soon on its official website, cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC 2026 Exam Date Sheets: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam date sheets for the 2026 exam will shortly be posted on the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations' (CISCE) official website. Students can view the complete exam schedule on the official website, cisce.org, once it is made available.

ICSE, ISC 2026 Exam Date Sheets: Past trends

Based on past years' trends, the exam datesheet will be made available on the official website in early October 2025. The datesheet for the class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2026 was recently issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE); the CISCE is anticipated to release theirs shortly as well.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts three main examinations: the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for Class 10, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class 12, and the Certificate of Vocational Education (CVE) for Year 12.

ICSE, ISC 2026 Exam Date Sheets: Steps to check the exam schedule

Step 1: To view the exam schedule, students must go to the official website, cisce.org.

Step 2: The homepage will have the 'Examinations' tab accessible.

Step 3: Students must choose the link for the ICSE or ISC 2026 Exam Dates by scrolling down.

Step 4: The ICSE/ISC 2026 datesheet will appear in a new window that opens on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Carefully review the exam schedule and download the PDF to get ready for the test.

