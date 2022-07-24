e-Paper Get App

CISCE declares Class 12 ISC results, 99.38% students pass

A total of 18 students this year share the All India Rank of 1

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
FP

Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 was released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on July 24 at 5:00 p.m. Results for the CISCE 12th grade are now accessible at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

In the ISC tests 2022 this year, CISCE recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.38 percent. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 99.52 percent as opposed to boys' 99.26 percent.

The Indian School Certificate Examinations Council (CISCE) administered the ISC exam from April 6 to June 13.

A total of 18 students this year have achieved the All India Rank of 1. On July 24, 2022, at 5 p.m., the Recheck module will be activated and will remain active through July 30, 2022.

The ISC Examination Year 2022 will not be subject to any more requests for rechecks after then, thus students are advised to take note. Rechecking will cost Rs. 1000 for each subject.

However, because the semester 1 score has already been finalised, students will not be able to apply for a recheck of their results at this time.

Steps To Check ISC Class 12 Result 2022:

  1. Visit the cisce.org and results.cisce.org official websites.

  2. Click the result link on the homepage.

  3. Put in your unique ID and submit

  4. The screen will show the ISC Semester 2 result.

  5. Take a printout of the result after downloading it.

Read Also
Admission Fiasco - FY merit lists out today!
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationCISCE declares Class 12 ISC results, 99.38% students pass

RECENT STORIES

SSC scam: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to 1-day ED...

SSC scam: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to 1-day ED...

Monkeypox: Experts say no need to panic as disease less contagious, rarely fatal

Monkeypox: Experts say no need to panic as disease less contagious, rarely fatal

'Will do anything...': Virat Kohli on helping India win the Asia Cup

'Will do anything...': Virat Kohli on helping India win the Asia Cup

CISCE declares Class 12 ISC results, 99.38% students pass

CISCE declares Class 12 ISC results, 99.38% students pass

Mira-Bhayandar: 423 out-of-school students enrolled by MBMC in 15-day 'Mission Zero Dropout' drive

Mira-Bhayandar: 423 out-of-school students enrolled by MBMC in 15-day 'Mission Zero Dropout' drive