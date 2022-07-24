CISCE declares Class 12 ISC results, 99.38% students pass

FP

Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 was released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on July 24 at 5:00 p.m. Results for the CISCE 12th grade are now accessible at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

In the ISC tests 2022 this year, CISCE recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.38 percent. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 99.52 percent as opposed to boys' 99.26 percent.

The Indian School Certificate Examinations Council (CISCE) administered the ISC exam from April 6 to June 13.

A total of 18 students this year have achieved the All India Rank of 1. On July 24, 2022, at 5 p.m., the Recheck module will be activated and will remain active through July 30, 2022.

The ISC Examination Year 2022 will not be subject to any more requests for rechecks after then, thus students are advised to take note. Rechecking will cost Rs. 1000 for each subject.

However, because the semester 1 score has already been finalised, students will not be able to apply for a recheck of their results at this time.

Steps To Check ISC Class 12 Result 2022:

Visit the cisce.org and results.cisce.org official websites. Click the result link on the homepage. Put in your unique ID and submit The screen will show the ISC Semester 2 result. Take a printout of the result after downloading it.