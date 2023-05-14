CISCE class 10 ,12 Results 2023: check in which category you fall as per your marks

CISCE class 10, 12 Result 2023 | Representational Pic

ICSE Results 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced class 10 ICSE, and class 12 ISC result 2023 today, on May 14, at 3 pm.

The CISCE Class 10th and 12th results are available on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

This year as many as 98.94% of students passed the Class 10 ICSE exams in 2023 marking a slight drop from last year's 99.97%.

On the other hand, 96.93% of students cleared the Class 12 ISC exam compared to last year's 99.38%.

Passing Marks for ISC class 10 students:

Students must receive a minimum of a D+ grade in every subject and at least 33 per cent of the total marks in order to pass the CISCE Class 10 Exams.

Passing Marks for ISC class 12 students:

To pass the ISC Class 12 examination, a student must achieve at least 35 per cent marks in each subject.

categories for ISC class 12 students:

Students who score more than 90 per cent are deemed excellent,

Those who score more than 80 per cent are categorised as very good.

Student with a grade of less than 60 per cent in the average category.

Steps to check CISCE CLASS 10 & 12 Results 2023:

Go to the official website of CISCE - results.cisce.org.

Click on the result link and select either ICSE or ISC from the dropdown box.

Enter the required information, including the course name/code, candidate ID, and index number.

Once your class 10 or 12 results are displayed, download and print a copy of it for future records.