 CISCE class 10 ,12 Results 2023: check in which category you fall as per your marks
The CISCE Class 10th and 12th results are available on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
CISCE class 10, 12 Result 2023 | Representational Pic

ICSE Results 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced class 10 ICSE, and class 12 ISC result 2023 today, on May 14, at 3 pm.

This year as many as 98.94% of students passed the Class 10 ICSE exams in 2023 marking a slight drop from last year's 99.97%.

On the other hand, 96.93% of students cleared the Class 12 ISC exam compared to last year's 99.38%.

Passing Marks for ISC class 10 students:

Students must receive a minimum of a D+ grade in every subject and at least 33 per cent of the total marks in order to pass the CISCE Class 10 Exams.

Passing Marks for ISC class 12 students:

To pass the ISC Class 12 examination, a student must achieve at least 35 per cent marks in each subject.

categories for ISC class 12 students:

  • Students who score more than 90 per cent are deemed excellent,

  • Those who score more than 80 per cent are categorised as very good.

  • Student with a grade of less than 60 per cent in the average category.

Steps to check CISCE CLASS 10 & 12 Results 2023:

  • Go to the official website of CISCE - results.cisce.org.

  • Click on the result link and select either ICSE or ISC from the dropdown box.

  • Enter the required information, including the course name/code, candidate ID, and index number.

  • Once your class 10 or 12 results are displayed, download and print a copy of it for future records.

