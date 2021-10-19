e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Civilian killings in J&K to be probed by National Investigation Agency13,058 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, as per government data
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:39 PM IST

CISCE board postpones first term exam for classes 10, 12

PTI
Advertisement

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Tuesday postponed the first term exam for classes 10 and 12 due to reasons "beyond" its control, according to officials.

"CISCE has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 first semester examination for 2021-22 session due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of a revised schedule in due course of time," board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said in an order.

The exams for the two classes were scheduled to begin from November 15.

ALSO READ

CBSE board exam 2022: Reduced exam duration, objective questions; school principals laud new exam...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:39 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal