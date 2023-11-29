CIL NCL 2023: ITI Apprentices 2023 Merit List Out; Know How To Download | Pixabay

The ITI Apprentices 2023 merit list has been made public by Coal India Limited (CIL)'s Northern Coal Field Limited (NCL).

Applicants who applied for the positions can review the official announcement posted at nclcil.in, the website of NCL CIL.

1146 apprentices across several departments were advertised by the NCL. October 2023 marked the start of the application procedure, and the merit list was just made public.

Selection Process:

The average percentage attained in both ITI Trademarks and Matriculation will be taken into account throughout the selection procedure. Special consideration will be given to candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli District, and Sonbhadra District who have passed their ITI Trade Test.

How to download?

Visit nclcil.in, the NCL CIL official website.

Go to the "Career" section of the website after you get on the homepage.

Click the active link labeled "Recruitment of Apprentice 2023" on this page.

A new window will open as soon as you click on it.

Look for and select the "Merit List" link here.

The merit list for CIL recruitment will show up on the screen.

Use the keyboard shortcut ctrl+f to look for your name and roll number on the list.

Get the merit list by downloading it.

Print off a copy of the page for future use.