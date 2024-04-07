 Cholera Alert In Bangalore Medical College: Karnataka Health Department On High Alert
Karnataka Health Department is vigilant as two Bangalore Medical College students test positive for cholera. Measures include disinfection, pest control, and alternative food supply arrangements. Six cases reported this year, with five in March.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 08:26 PM IST
Karnataka Health Department is on alert after two students from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) were tested positive for cholera, officials said on Sunday. These two were among the 47 students who were hospitalised complaining of loose stools and dehydration, officials said.

The government has asked officials to take all necessary precautions to ensure that it is not spread to more people. Disinfection of the BMCRI hostel kitchen was being carried out after closing it. Food and water was being supplied from the Victoria Hospital kitchen. Pest control measures are also being taken, authorities said.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday said that six confirmed cases of cholera have been reported in the state so far this year, of which five were reported in March.

