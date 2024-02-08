Chief Minister Announces 15,000 Police Jobs and 64 Group I Openings

PTI

In a recent disclosure, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has stated that notifications will be issued within 15 days to recruit 15,000 police personnel, providing assurance to over 3 million unemployed youth.

Additionally, Group I is set to announce 64 new job opportunities. Reddy stated that these roles will be filled through employment exams.

The government is making sure to fill these job openings by issuing appointment letters to 441 people at Singareni Collieries Company Limited, as part of their commitment to address the vacancies.

The Chief Minister has instructed authorities to guarantee that 80 percent of Singareni employment opportunities are given to residents from the local area. Furthermore, Revanth Reddy has discussed proposals for establishing a specialized hospital in the region and reviewing requests for age relaxation on compassionate grounds.

The CM also handed over appointment orders to 441 selected candidates at DR BR Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad, with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and MLAs in attendance, as reported by Telangana Today.

At the event, the Chief Minister gave out job offers to 412 people for compassionate reasons, and an extra 29 individuals also got job offers. The recipients included shift workers, junior assistants, and motor mechanics.