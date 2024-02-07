VP Dhankhar Urges Corporate Support For Girls' Education

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar |

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the crucial importance of women in Indian democracy while speaking at the centenary celebrations of Indraprastha College for Women in Delhi University's north campus.

He emphasized the significance of corporate participation in promoting girls' education, encouraging companies to use their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for this cause rather than extensively donating to international NGOs.

"Our businessmen donate so much to foreign NGOs. The corporates must come forward and utilise their CSR funds to contribute towards education of girls," he told PTI.

Female education

Dhankhar emphasized the significant impact of providing education to girls, stating that it has the potential to spark a radical transformation that will have a lasting effect for years to come, PTI said.

He also invited the college students to visit the new Parliament building, symbolizing their important role as catalysts for progress during what he called the Amrit Kaal, the promising era of the next 25 years, PTI added.