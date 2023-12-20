MP BJP Leaders Stage Protest Over Mockery Of RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar; Vijayvargiya Hits Out At Congress (WATCH)

Bhopal: BJP Workers Protest In Support Of RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar; 'It Showed Congress' Character,' Says Vijayvargiya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLAs, along with other leaders, held a protest in support of the Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in Bhopal on Wednesday. The workers raised slogans against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who is in the middle of a row over mimicking the Rajya Sabha chairman, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Senior BJP leaders like Vishwas Sarang and Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present at the spot.

Talking to the media, BJP MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "The mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar by a TMC MP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi making a video of it instead of condemning shows the character of Congress."

Read Also Ex-Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Elected Speaker Of MP Assembly

“The Bharatiya Janata Party held protests across the country today in order to protect the constitution. We will also burn an effigy of Rahul Gandhi to condemn the incident,” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, the suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, during a protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking the Vice President while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP using his phone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nobody discussing suspension of opposition MPs: Rahul Gandhi

Answering media queries over the row, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the media is discussing only the mimicry incident while nearly 150 of opposition MPs have been thrown out of the Parliament.

“MPs were sitting there, I shot their video. My video is on my phone. Media is showing it...Nobody has said anything...150 of our MPs have been thrown out (of the House) but there is no discussion on that in the media. There is no discussion on Adani, no discussion on Rafale, no discussion on unemployment. Our MPs are disheartened and sitting outside. But you are discussing that (mimicry),” he said.