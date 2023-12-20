MP: Detonator Explodes In Jabalpur's Ordnance Factory Khamaria, 1 Injured

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A worker sustained severe injuries in his hands after a detonator exploded during filling at Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur on Wednesday morning.

According to the information, an employee named S. Gopi Nath was filling the detonator. Suddenly, there was a spark in the detonator, and his left hand sustained severe burns. Gopi Nath was first rushed to the factory hospital, where he was given first aid. Following this, he was referred to a private hospital in the city. His condition is now said to be stable.

The accident occurred while annealing the detonator in M24 in the F1 section of building number 83 of the Ordnance Factory.

Such accidents frequent here, say colleagues & data

Colleagues say that such accidents are frequent in the factory since they work with gunpowder.

A similar incident was reported at the Ordnance Factory Khamaria in November, where a worker was injured while filling gunpowder in the grenades. The 35-year-old worker named Ravi Pawar was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. The accident was reported at building number 129 in the S9 area.

Before this, in September, a worker named Raghunath had sustained severe burns in his hands after a detonator exploded.