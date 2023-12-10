Chhattisgarh Teachers Suspended For Forcing Students to Pour Hot Oil as Punishment

Representative image

In an alarming incident at Kerwahi Secondary School in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, around 25 students faced a distressing ordeal reportedly orchestrated by their own teachers. The students were allegedly coerced into pouring scalding hot oil on each other's hands as punishment for a seemingly minor offense – using toilets outside the designated area. The headmistress and two teachers involved in the incident have been suspended.

Video Goes Viral

The shocking episode unfolded in the presence of school authorities, sparking outrage among parents and prompting the Education Department's intervention. The incident gained widespread attention when a video surfaced, revealing the alleged abuse, leading to the suspension of three teachers pending a thorough investigation.

The teachers reportedly discovered during lunchtime that students had used toilets outside the assigned area. Upon questioning the frightened students, an order was allegedly issued to pour hot oil, sourced from the mid-day meal kitchen, on the children's hands as a form of punishment. Parents claim that teachers compelled the children to pour hot oil on each other's hands.

Education Department Takes Action

Following the video's viral circulation, the Education Department swiftly took action. Tahir Khan, the Block Resource Officer, stated that an inquiry team was formed to thoroughly investigate the incident. The team will submit its findings to the district education officer, who will then take appropriate actions.

Addressing the situation, Kondagaon District Education Officer Madhulika Tiwari acknowledged that blisters had formed on the palms of five students. She refuted claims that 25 students were affected but asserted that the incident occurred during school hours, holding the teachers accountable.

Accused Teachers Suspended

Consequently, headmistress Johri Markam, lecturer Mitali Verma, and teacher Poonam Thakur have been suspended pending further inquiry. With the school having around 70 students and five teachers, alternate arrangements will be made to ensure the continuity of education during the suspension period, according to the Kondagaon DEO.