Chhattisgarh NMMS 2023: Application Form Out For Scholarship at scert.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh NMMS 2023 | Representational Pic

The application process for the National means-cum-merit scholarship (NMMS) for class 8 has been started by the Chhattisgarh Department of school education and Literacy. Students who have scored a minimum of 55% in class 7 will be able to register for the NMMS examination 2023 on the official website at scert.cg.gov.in.

The state's deserving Class 8 students in the economically disadvantaged sections (EWS) are given the scholarship. In all, 146 exam centres will be used to administer the Chhattisgarh NMMS exam. The State Department of Education announced there will be no application fee. The deadline to apply for the Chhatisgarh NMMS 2023 is September 8.

The exam will conduct two papers, paper 1 will be held from 10 am to 11:30 am and paper 2 will be conducted from 1 pm to 2: 30 pm.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the award, students must be enrolled in a government-run or government-aided institution.

Students who have obtained minimum a of 55% in Class 7. Students from SC and ST groups will receive a 5% waiver in requirements.

The student's parent or legal guardian's gross annual income should not be more than Rs 3.5 lakh.

A quota of 2,246 scholarships has been designated for Chhattisgarh under the NMMS program. From Class 9 to Class 12, selected students would receive Rs 1,000 each month.

Students that are chosen will be eligible for any one scholarship offered by the government under its scholarship program.

Chhattisgarh NMMS 2023: Documents Required

Income certificate issued by the government not older than March 31, 2022.

Class 7 mark sheet.

Caste Certificate for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students.