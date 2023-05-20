NMMS Telangana 2023 result out at bse.telangana.gov.in; step to check

NMMS Telangana 2023 result | Representational Pic

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana today has declared the results for National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS).

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their Telangana NMMS result 2023 link on the NMMS Telangana official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

The Telangana NMMS examination was conducted on December 18. The NMMS result 2023 Telangana date is May 16.

Direct Link for Telangana NMMS result 2023

A total number of 2,716 scholarships will be distributed among 33 districts. There will be district-wise reservation of scholarships for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), SEBC and physically-handicapped category candidates.

Candidates will receive a scholarship of Rs 1000 per month for two years for Class 9 and 10. The district with highest number of candidates, that is 283, selected for NMMS scholarship is Rangareddy.

Step to check Telangana NMMS result 2023:

Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in NMMS results 2023.

Click on the ‘NMMS December 2022 selected candidates list’

A new tab will open with Telangana NMMS result 2023 pdf

Download the Telangana NMMS result 2023 pdf and take the printout for future reference.