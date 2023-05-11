DoE declares NMMS result 2023 at edudel.nic.in; direct link here

Representational image | Imagesbazaar

New Delhi: Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi declared the result for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Result 2023.

Students who appeared for the Delhi NMMS scholarship 2023 exam can check and download the result PDF from the official website of the Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in .

The NMMS scholarship result 2023 pdf includes the student's name, roll number, gender, date of birth, father's name, and school ID.

The Delhi NMMS exam 2023 was conducted on December 18, 2022.

Delhi NMMS Result 2023 PDF Download

Students can check the result and in case of any corrections, they can submit their representations till May 12.

The Directorate has advised all the HoSs of the Govt./Govt. Aided schools to disseminate the said result to all the concerned students of the school. If there is any correction in the Name, Category, Date of Birth, etc. of the selected student, the same may be submitted along with the supporting documents up to May 12, 2023, in the office of the Deputy Director of Education (Science & TV Branch), Old Gargi College Building, Lajpat Nagar-IV, New Delhi-110024.

Steps to check Delhi NMMS Result 2023:

Go to the official website at edudel.nic.in On the appeared homepage, click on the Delhi NMMS Result 2023 link. The result PDF would open. Check Delhi NMMS Result and download the PDF. Take a print out for the future references.