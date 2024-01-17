Chhattisgarh CGSOS Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet Released – Download Now!

File photo

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has officially released the date sheet for the upcoming 2024 board exams. Both Class 10 and Class 12 students can now access the detailed schedule on the official CGSOS website, sos.cg.nic.in.

Key Dates for CGSOS Board Exams 2024:

Class 12 (Higher Secondary): March 9 to April 6, 2024

Class 10 (High School): March 3 to April 3, 2024

Aspiring candidates eager to plan their exam preparations can follow these simple steps to download the CGSOS Board Exam Date Sheet:

How to Download CGSOS Board Exam Date Sheet 2024:

Visit CGSOS’s official website: sos.cg.nic.in.

Click on the prominent link for CGSOS Board Exam 2024 date sheet on the homepage.

A new tab will open, providing access to date sheets for both 10th and 12th grades.

Download the page and ensure to keep a printed copy for future reference.

The board exams for both classes are scheduled from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the actual exam commencing at 2 p.m. and lasting for a designated 3-hour duration. To avoid any confusion on the exam day, students are advised to thoroughly review the subject-wise schedule post-receiving the date sheet.

Practical tests in the state are set to conclude on April 6, 2024. Higher Secondary practical examinations can be taken on the same day as the theory examination.