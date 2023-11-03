Chhattisgarh CGSOS 10th And 12th Results 2023 Declared | Representative image

Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has unveiled the much-anticipated results for the 10th and 12th-grade students today. The board released the results for candidates who appeared for the September-October-2023 examinations. These results, are now accessible on the official CGSOS website, sos.cg.nic.in.

In the CG class 10 board exams, 16,923 students participated, with 3,813 successfully passing. Meanwhile, in the Class 12 exams, out of 18,893 students, 32.52 percent achieved passing grades.

The examination body has additionally provided the mark sheets for Chattisgarh board open school along with the results.

How to Access Your CGSOS Chattisgarh Open School Result 2023

To check your CGSOS Chattisgarh Open School results for 2023, follow these simple steps:

1. Start by visiting the official CGSOS website at sos.cg.nic.in

2. On the homepage of the CGSOS website, locate and click on the CHHATTISGARH RAJYA OPEN SCHOOL HIGHER SECONDARY EXAMINATION RESULTS -2023 or CHHATTISGARH RAJYA OPEN SCHOOL HIGH SCHOOL EXAMINATION RESULTS 2023 link.

3. Enter your roll number and complete a captcha.

4. After entering the required information, click the submit button. Your exam results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Once the results are visible, take a moment to download and save a copy for future reference. You can also print the results for your records.

Read Also UKPSC JE Exam 2023 Last Date Today To Apply At psc.uk.gov.in

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)