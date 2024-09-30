 Chhattisgarh CGPSC 2024 Mains Result OUT; Check Here!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationChhattisgarh CGPSC 2024 Mains Result OUT; Check Here!

Chhattisgarh CGPSC 2024 Mains Result OUT; Check Here!

3597 candidates advanced to the Mains, which took place between June 24 and 27, 2024, after clearing the Prelims.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
CGPSC 2024 | File photo

The State Service Mains Examination, which took place in June 2024, has its results announced by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). According to the official notification, which can be found on the CGPSC website at https://psc.cg.gov.in/, 703 individuals have passed the Main exam and will now move on to the interview phase.

3597 candidates advanced to the Mains, which took place between June 24 and 27, 2024, after clearing the Prelims. The final round of the selection process—the interview round—will now be attended by the 703 selected candidates.

This outcome relates to the hiring campaign that was publicised in 2023 for 242 posts in 17 different state agencies.

Direct link to view the result - here

Read Also
Karnataka PGCET 2024 Result OUT, Download Marksheet Here
article-image

How to check?

-Visit the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission's (CGPSC) official website at https://psc.cg.gov.in.
-The State Service Mains Exam results should be linked to or included in a section on the homepage, under the "Announcements" or "Results" tab.
-Select the area or link that has direct reference to the "State Service Mains Exam Result 2023."
-In order to view your result, you might need to enter some information, such as your roll number or registration number.
-Click "Submit" or "View Result" once the required data has been entered. The outcome of your test ought to appear on the screen.

FPJ Shorts
Manba Finance IPO Listing: NBFC's Public Issue Hits 5% Upper Circuit After Debut With 25% Premium On BSE
Manba Finance IPO Listing: NBFC's Public Issue Hits 5% Upper Circuit After Debut With 25% Premium On BSE
Watch: Rohit Sharma Leaves Litton Das And Shubman Gill In Shock With One-Handed Catch During IND vs BAN 2nd Test
Watch: Rohit Sharma Leaves Litton Das And Shubman Gill In Shock With One-Handed Catch During IND vs BAN 2nd Test
Video: Live Crabs Released In NYC Subway, Here's What Happened Later
Video: Live Crabs Released In NYC Subway, Here's What Happened Later
Coldplay Concert Ticket Case: BookMyShow CEO, Technical Head Summoned Again Today
Coldplay Concert Ticket Case: BookMyShow CEO, Technical Head Summoned Again Today

On February 11, 2024, a preliminary exam was held to begin the selection process, and more than 1.58 lakh individuals took part.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh CGPSC 2024 Mains Result OUT; Check Here!

Chhattisgarh CGPSC 2024 Mains Result OUT; Check Here!

NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court Hearing Resumes Today; Check Counselling Schedule, Hearing Expectations...

NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court Hearing Resumes Today; Check Counselling Schedule, Hearing Expectations...

Maharashtra TET 2024 Online Applications Close Today; Apply At mahatet.in

Maharashtra TET 2024 Online Applications Close Today; Apply At mahatet.in

Amity University Student Group Mercilessly Thrashes Boy With Hockey Sticks & Fists In Noida; Video...

Amity University Student Group Mercilessly Thrashes Boy With Hockey Sticks & Fists In Noida; Video...

The Big Move: My Journey From India to Ireland With Its Ups And Downs

The Big Move: My Journey From India to Ireland With Its Ups And Downs