Chhattisgarh CGPSC 2024 Mains Result OUT; Check Here!

The State Service Mains Examination, which took place in June 2024, has its results announced by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). According to the official notification, which can be found on the CGPSC website at https://psc.cg.gov.in/, 703 individuals have passed the Main exam and will now move on to the interview phase.

3597 candidates advanced to the Mains, which took place between June 24 and 27, 2024, after clearing the Prelims. The final round of the selection process—the interview round—will now be attended by the 703 selected candidates.



This outcome relates to the hiring campaign that was publicised in 2023 for 242 posts in 17 different state agencies.

Direct link to view the result - here

How to check?



-Visit the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission's (CGPSC) official website at https://psc.cg.gov.in.

-The State Service Mains Exam results should be linked to or included in a section on the homepage, under the "Announcements" or "Results" tab.

-Select the area or link that has direct reference to the "State Service Mains Exam Result 2023."

-In order to view your result, you might need to enter some information, such as your roll number or registration number.

-Click "Submit" or "View Result" once the required data has been entered. The outcome of your test ought to appear on the screen.

On February 11, 2024, a preliminary exam was held to begin the selection process, and more than 1.58 lakh individuals took part.