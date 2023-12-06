Chhattisgarh Board Sets Dates: Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2024 Scheduled From Jan 10

Mumbai News: 2 Colleges Face Action For Failing To Submit Exam Forms | representative pic/ Pixabay

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially announced the practical examination dates for both class 10 and class 12 board exams set to take place in 2024. According to the released schedule, these essential practical assessments are slated to occur between January 10th and January 31st, 2024.

With the window for these practical exams fast approaching, students are strongly advised to initiate their preparations without delay. The official notice from CGBSE highlights, "The practical examinations and practical work for regular students undertaking the high school/higher secondary examinations in 2024 will be conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur. These assessments will be carried out across all recognized educational institutions within the period spanning January 10th to January 31st."

To ensure readiness and compliance, directives have been dispatched to all institution principals concerning the execution of these practical exams. For a comprehensive understanding of the outlined details, students and institutions are encouraged to refer to the official notification released by the board.

External Examiners To Be Appointed For CGBSE 2024 Practical Exams

The CGBSE board is set to designate external examiners for the practical exams. Once appointed, school authorities are required to establish contact with these examiners to discuss the examination schedule. Should any external examiner encounter an inability to conduct the practical exam, schools must procure written representation from them, citing the reasons and suggesting alternative arrangements. This information needs to be promptly communicated to the district's coordination group to devise a solution.

At the institution level, internal examiners will be appointed. Subject teachers already engaged in teaching within the institution will undertake this responsibility. Notably, the board clarified that external examiners will not be assigned for project work; this responsibility will solely rest at the institution level. Schools have also received directives to utilize leftover answer sheets from previous years for the practical exams. In the event of a shortage, they are authorized to acquire these sheets at the local level.

Absentee Policy: CGBSE 2024 Practical Exams Exclude Special Chances

The board has explicitly announced that students absent for the CGBSE 10th and 12th exams in 2024, particularly the practical assessments, will not be granted any extra or special opportunities. It has firmly stated that there won't be a re-administration of these tests.

Additionally, the authorities have directed schools to ensure the presence of an external invigilator appointed by the board itself, refraining from employing or appointing invigilators independently. This measure aims to maintain the integrity and fairness of the examination process.