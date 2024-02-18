Chhattisgarh Board Offers Scholastic And Psychological Support For Exam Stress

Representative Image |

The students, instructors, and parents will receive scholastic and psychological support from the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). The CGBSE's endeavor to provide guidance to educators, learners, and parents aims to provide them with strategies and tools to manage exam stress. A toll-free helpline number has been provided by the Board and will be available starting on February 22.

From February 29 to March 22, the board representative will be available by phone at the toll-free lines to help candidates, educators, and parents with any exam-related concerns.

How to use helpline number?

With the exception of Sundays and holidays, the helpline number, 18002334363, will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for parents, teachers, and students. The instructors, students, and parents will receive assistance from psychologists, psychiatrists, educational motivators, subject matter specialists, and board officials.

The candidates will receive guidance from the educational motivator by having their exam anxiety and stress issues resolved.



The Board announced the helpdesks along with the subject-specific assistance times.

Subject matter specialists in mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, accounting, English, and physics will be accessible from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and between 2 and 5 p.m. will be psychiatrists, psychologists, and educational counselors. These will only be accessible from February 22 until February 28.

As per the Chhattisgarh board 2024 examinations, the Class 10 CGBSE examination is scheduled to start on March 2 and end on March 21, 2024. Exams for Class 12 will take place from March 1, 2024, to March 23, 2024.