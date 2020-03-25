Indore: CBSE helpline for students

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched new helpline numbers for students to create awareness about preventions from Coronavirus. The facility will also help students by telling them how to get on with studies at home while the schools and exams are suspended.

The helpline is primarily meant for students to give them advise and correct information about how to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

An official notice issued by CBSE reads, In view of the safety of all Boards employees, it has become imperative to encourage safe practices of maintaining social distancing.

However, we at the board feel that this initiative, however small, must continue uninterrupted. Therefore, it has been decided to continue this facility from 10 am - 1:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm at the following numbers from tomorrow, 24th March till 31st March until further announcement.

Here are the new helpline numbers and the timing: 10 am to 1:30 pm 9899991274, 8826635511, 9717675196, 9999814589 2.00 pm - 5.00 pm, 9811892424, 9899032914, 9599678947, 7678455217 , 7210526621

Moreover, CBSE Psychological helpline that was launched on March 19 will also continue to provide assistance throughout via IVRS at the toll-free number 1800-11-8004 till 31st March 2020.

The dedicated coronavirus safeguard tele-counselling service will be provided by trained counsellors who will deal with students and parents for preventive interventions, reducing transmission and counsel on first-aid to stop corona spread.

They will also assist students to engage in useful and productive activities while at home," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said. The board has postponed all exams till March 31 and evaluation work has also been suspended.