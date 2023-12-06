Chennai: Schools And Colleges To Remain Close On December 7

Schools to close for winter break in Delhi. | File photo

In light of the ongoing relief efforts and continued flooding caused by cyclone Michaung, all schools and colleges in Chennai will remain closed tomorrow, December 7.

This extension of the holiday for Chennai schools comes amidst the persistent aftermath of the cyclone, which has led to flooding across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, prompting their closure since December 4.

Heavy Downpour Due To Cyclone Michaung

The city of Chennai has grappled with severe floods due to incessant rainfall attributed to cyclonic storm Michaung. Extended power outages and disrupted internet connectivity persisted for a consecutive 72-hour period in several areas. Although the intensity of the rainfall subsided on December 5, waterlogging was reported in suburban regions, exacerbating the challenges faced by the city.

On Tuesday, cyclonic storm Michaung traversed Andhra Pradesh, passing near Baptla, and eventually weakened into a deep depression over central coastal Andhra Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD's Official Post On 'X'

IMD's statement on the microblogging site X conveyed, "Cyclonic Storm ‘MICHAUNG’ weakened into a Deep Depression over Central Coastal AP, situated about 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of Khammam. It is projected to further weaken into a Depression in the next 06 hours and subsequently transform into a Well Marked Low during the following 06 hours."

The regions of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur have grappled with persistent flooding over the past days. Despite government efforts to alleviate the situation by deploying resources to clear the stagnant water and address the inundation, the areas remain severely affected. As a result, schools, colleges, and all educational institutions have been forced to shut down during this challenging period.

Red Alert In Various Regions

Additionally, the Office of the Collector and District Magistrate, Gajapati, announced the closure of all primary, upper primary, high schools, and Anganwadi centers in Odisha today due to heavy rainfall. Odisha remains on high alert as officials anticipate a surge in rainfall intensity. Light showers were reported in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Kalahandi districts until Tuesday evening, with expectations of intensified rainfall overnight, as per official statements.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised a red alert for eight regions in Andhra Pradesh, notably Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada. The forecast indicates the persistence of heavy rainfall in these areas of Andhra Pradesh until Thursday.