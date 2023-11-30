Chennai: Heavy Rain Affects Madras University Exams, Date Postponed

Madras University | Madras University

Madras University has postponed the exam because of the rainy season in Chennai. The MCA program's second year and third semester examinations are scheduled to take place in December, according to an announcement made by the Institute of Distance Education.

The Chennai Meteorological Center reports that during the next three hours, rain is possible in nine districts, including Chennai and Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for December 2 and 3 for Chennai and a number of other districts in Tamil Nadu.

Cyclonic storm incoming

According to the Meteorological Department, a deep depression over the South Andaman Sea is expected to intensify into a depression today and turn into a cyclonic storm on December 2. Meanwhile, rain is possible in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry through December 5 due to a low atmospheric circulation in northern Sri Lanka. Furthermore, five districts—Thruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram—have been issued a warning for extremely heavy rain on December 2 and 3.