Check Out The Updates Exam Structure Of AIMA MAT 2024, Read Now!

In a recent development, a new update has been made to the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for MBA and PGDM admissions by the All India Management Association (AIMA). The updated exam now termed MAT 2.0 is all set to be introduced in the month of May 2024.

This development aims to add specific sections that focus on contemporary business and economic dynamics, according to a press release by AIMA.

The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based tests (CBT), Paper-Based Test (PBT), and Internet-Based Test (IBT), the candidates can choose the mode of exam according to their personal preferences, reported The Hindustan Times.

The exam paper will now consist of 150 questions with the exam duration set to 120 minutes. In order to be eligible for the exam, the candidates need to have completed their graduation. However, the students in their final year of the graduate courses can also apply for this exam. Applicants need to pay a fee of Rs 2100 while applying for the exam online.

The Schedule For The Exam

PBT mode (Paper-Based Test) - June 2, 2024. The last date to register is May 28, 2024.

CBT (Computer-Based Test): May 26, 2024. The last date to register is May 19, 2024.

IBT (Internet-Based Test)-1: 16 May, 2024. The last date to register is 19 May, 2024.

IBT-2: May 24, 2024. The last date to register is May 21, 2024.

IBT-3: May 31, 2024. The last date to register is 28 May, 2024.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates and detailed information.